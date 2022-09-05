BILLINGS — Kenny Serwa pitched six strong innings Monday night and the Billings Mustangs moved closer to a Pioneer League baseball playoff berth with a 5-2 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars at Dehler Park.
Serwa allowed five hits and one earned run during his stint on the mound. He struck out eight and walked one.
Second-place Billings (24-19, 49-40) is now just one game from eliminating third-place Idaho Falls (20-23, 47-44) from a postseason berth in the North Division.
The two teams play Game 2 of a regular-season ending six-game set Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.
The Mustangs, in winning their third straight game, scored three runs in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie.
A sacrifice fly by Gabe Wurtz and two RBI doubles by Andrew Fernandez and Abraham Mow did all the damage.
Jalen Garcia, Crews Taylor, Juan Teixeira and Wurtz accounted for two hits apiece in the Mustangs' 11-hit attack.
Wurtz had two RBIs. Teixeira doubled in a run in the first inning.
Jose Reyes homed in the first inning for Idaho Falls. Teammate Brendan Hueth doubled.
Besides the pitching provided by starter Serwa, Billings' closer Beaux Bonvillain notched his 10th save with 1.2 innings of hitless and scoreless relief work.
He struck out one.
