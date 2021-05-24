IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs broke into the win column Monday evening, beating the Idaho Falls Chukars 14-12 in a wild Pioneer League baseball game that featured 32 hits at Melaleuca Field.
The seven-inning game, which lasted three hours, 21 minutes, was the first of a doubleheader. Sunday's game was scrubbed by inclement weather.
Billings lost to Idaho Falls 10-2 in Monday's second game.
In the opener, the Mustangs (1-1) received three hits from ex-Montana State Billings stars Daniel Cipriano and Jalen Garcia. Dalton Cobb and Robbie Kellerman homered for the Mustangs.
Kellerman drove in three runs.
Billings trailed 6-0 after the first two innings, but rallied with seven runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth.
Alexis Monge collected three hits for the Chukars (1-1). Teammate Andrew Don homered and drove in three runs.
Billings finished with 17 hits, while Idaho Falls wound up with 15.
Colin Kelly was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs. CJ Gonzales got the save.
The Mustangs will play their home opener at Dehler Park on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
