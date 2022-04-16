BILLINGS — Pioneer League rookie of the year Jalen Garcia is returning to the Billings Mustangs after all.
Garcia, who hit .349 with 16 home runs and 75 RBIs for his hometown Mustangs last season, announced on Saturday that paperwork issues prevented him from joining the Quintana Roo Tigers of the Mexican League. Garcia had signed to play for the Cancun, Mexico club last month.
Garcia texted 406mtsports.com on Saturday and said he had signed with the Mustangs.
In 90 games last season, Garcia scored 97 runs and his 130 hits tied for third-most in the Pioneer League. He also ranked second in stolen bases with 29 and tied for the league lead with 13 triples.
Garcia, 25, graduated from Billings Christian School and played college ball at Montana State Billings. He also played for the Billings Scarlets of the local American Legion program.
