BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Hawks handed the visiting Billings Mustangs their eighth consecutive loss Saturday night, this time by an 17-8 count in Pioneer League baseball at Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs (11-20) trailed the Hawks (13-18) 12-1 after three innings.
Tyler Jorgensen and Wladimir Galindo drove in four runs each for Boise, which has won five in a row. Both had three hits.
Galindo homered and doubled. Jorgensen also homered.
The Hawks also received three RBIs from Jason Dicochea, who doubled twice. Myles Miller batted 4 for 6, with a home run, while Hidekel Gonzalez doubled and tripled.
Boise and Billings combined for 33 hits.
Jalen Garcia, Jerry Chavarria, Robbie Kellerman, Jesus Azuaje, Caeden Harris and Liam Sabino had two hits apiece for the Mustangs.
Garcia, Sabino, Daniel Cipriano and Harris doubled.
Billings starting pitcher Alex Smith lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing seven hits and eight earned runs.
Boise now leads the six-game series 4-0. Game 5 will be Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
