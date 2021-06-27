BOISE, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs suffered their ninth straight loss on Sunday, falling 8-5 to the Boise Hawks before 1,803 spectators in Pioneer League baseball at Memorial Stadium.
With the setback, the Mustangs are now 11-21. Boise improved to 14-18 and has won six straight.
Anthony Amicangelo was Billings' top offensive player, batting 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs. Amicangelo now has 16 RBIs this season. The left fielder, who hit his sixth double and first triple of the year, is now hitting .408 this year. DH Jerry Chavarria was 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs.
Former MSU Billings and Billings Scarlets standout Jalen Garcia is now hitting .313 for Billings after notching his 10th double and a single. He also scored a run while batting leadoff.
On Saturday, Hawks handed the visiting Mustangs a 17-8 loss.
The Mustangs trailed the Hawks 12-1 after three innings.
Tyler Jorgensen and Wladimir Galindo drove in four runs each for Boise. Both had three hits.
Galindo homered and doubled. Jorgensen also homered.
The Hawks also received three RBIs from Jason Dicochea, who doubled twice. Myles Miller batted 4 for 6, with a home run, while Hidekel Gonzalez doubled and tripled.
Boise and Billings combined for 33 hits.
Garcia, Chavarria, Robbie Kellerman, Jesus Azuaje, Caeden Harris and Liam Sabino had two hits apiece for the Mustangs.
Garcia, Sabino, Daniel Cipriano and Harris doubled.
Billings starting pitcher Alex Smith lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing seven hits and eight earned runs.
Boise now leads the six-game series 5-0. Game 6 will be Monday at 7:15 p.m.
