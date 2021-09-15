MISSOULA — After leading by three runs entering the bottom of the eighth, the Missoula PaddleHeads couldn't hang on as they fell in Game 2 of a best-of-three series against the Boise Hawks.
The hosting Hawks beat the PaddleHeads 5-4 to tie the series at 1-1 and force a winner-take-all Game 3 Thursday night in Boise.
Missoula took a 4-1 lead off a two-run eighth inning that turned a tight 2-1 advantage into a three-run advantage. The first run of the frame was scored by Cameron Thompson taking home off a wild pitch and, on the same at-bat, Brandon Riley crossed home plate off an error by the Boise catcher.
Boise then came right back in the bottom of the frame with four runs, starting off by placing its first two runners on and quickly bringing them in off a two-RBI double by Alejandro Rivero to cut the Missoula lead to one. Wladimir Galindo brought in Rivero on the next at-bat to tie the game at 4-all with no outs on in the bottom of the frame. Boise took a 5-4 lead off the bat of Nate Fisbeck with an RBI double to cement the eight inning rally.
After two outs to open the top of the ninth the PaddleHeads had some life when O'Connor doubled and advanced to third and Luke Navigato survived a 2-2 count after advancing on a hit by pitch. Boise secured the win when Dean Nevarez was struck out swinging with three straight strikes thrown.
Game 3 is set for Thursday night in Boise at 7 p.m.
