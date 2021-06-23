BOISE, Idaho — Boise Hawks starter Matt Dallas allowed three runs in the first inning, but followed with five scoreless frames to help send the Billings Mustangs to their fifth straight loss 10-4 Wednesday night.

Chris Salvey got the Mustangs off to a good start with a three-run home run in the first inning. Dallas, though, didn’t allow another hit — Billings’ Jalen Garcia led off the game with a single — over his six innings and the Hawks pulled away from the Mustangs to improve to 10-18.

Dallas (3-1) struck out nine and also walked seven batters, but the Mustangs couldn’t capitalize on the free passes.

Christian Funk had three hits and two RBIs, and Wladimir Galindo hit a bases-clearing double in a five-run eighth to help finish off the Mustangs.

The Mustangs dropped to 11-17.

The teams play again Thursday night with a 7:15 start time.

