MISSOULA — Quiet bats doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads Wednesday night as their eight-game win streak came to an end.
Former LSU Tiger Chase Costello delivered a sparkling pitching performance in leading the Boise Hawks to an 8-1 home win over Zootown's pro baseball team. Costello (3-2) allowed just one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings of duty.
Mitch Sparks (3-1) took his first loss. The PaddleHeads ace from Texas allowed four runs on nine hits in four innings of work.
Missoula slugger Jayson Newman remained just one RBI shy of the Pioneer League single-season record. The first baseman was 0 for 4. Matt Fienstein of Idaho Falls set the standard with 116 last season.
Boise (29-64) piled up 14 hits to six for Missoula (67-25). Shortstop Kamron Willman had half of the PaddleHeads' hits, collecting three singles.
Missoula will play at Boise through Saturday, then turn its attention to a North Division best-of-3 playoff series with rival Billings starting Monday in the Magic City. The series will shift to Missoula for Game Two on Wednesday night and Game Three, if necessary, will be played in the Garden City next Thursday.
Billings (51-40) is on a roll. The Mustangs have won five in a row, including a 4-3 home decision over the Idaho Falls Chukars Wednesday.
The winner of the Missoula-Billings series will play in the league championship against the winner of next week's South Division playoff series. The Grand Junction Rockies have the best record in that division at 60-33.
