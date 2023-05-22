BILLINGS — Dennis Rasmussen's journey to Billings started with him writhing in pain on an Italian baseball field in early 1996.

The longtime professional pitcher, who played for six different teams during a 12-year MLB stint, tore one of the hamstrings on his towering 6-foot-7 frame during an outing with Rimini Baseball Club in an Italian Baseball League game that year, ending his playing career. Coaching was the natural next step, and with the expansion Tampa Bay Devil Rays setting up their minor-league affiliates that season in preparation for their MLB debut in 1998, Rasmussen (living in Tampa at the time) gave a call to the club to see if anything was available.

He got an answer — the Butte Copper Kings, managed by future Rays assistant Tom Foley, needed a pitching coach. So Rasmussen packed up his bags and headed for Big Sky Country and the Pioneer League, staying in Butte to start off his dugout career in the club's lone season as Tampa's Rookie affiliate.

Twenty-seven years later, the 64-year-old Rasmussen is back in both Montana and the Pioneer League with the Billings Mustangs as its pitching coach on a new-look dugout staff and front office, with the club opening its 2023 season at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday against the Missoula PaddleHeads at Dehler Park.

And after a previous long hiatus from the game, things have come back full-circle for Rasmussen, who said he enjoyed his time in Butte and looks forward to helping put a good product out on the field this summer in his second stretch in Montana.

"I loved it up here when I was in Butte," Rasmussen said. "I was looking forward to being back in the Pioneer League. It was just a great experience ... I love this part of the country, and I'm a big fan of the national parks. (I) drove through Yellowstone, looking forward to going to Glacier, which I've never been.

"It's obviously the 75th year of the (Mustangs') organization, and it'll be fun to watch them and watch the community react to a good brand of baseball."

Rasmussen's return to the state is additionally part of his second act in coaching baseball professionally as a whole; he left the game in 1999 for over 20 years to spend more time with his family, bouncing around the financial industry for several years before remarrying and moving to the Detroit area.

Around the time that happened, Rasmussen's in-laws were looking to retire from running what he called an "ice cream and burger" restaurant that had stayed locally in the family for decades. In stepped the former major-leaguer to run the ship and flip some burgers for some time, though baseball eventually started coaxing him back — and it was a call that he could only hold off for so long.

With his wife's blessing, Rasmussen made the decision to try and get back into coaching for a pro club in 2020. The bad news with that timing, however, is that the MLB cut ties with 40 minor-league affiliates (including the Pioneer League) late that year, leaving behind a congested free-agent pool full of former coaches looking for jobs, and Rasmussen was stuck in the thick of it.

He had deep connections from his playing days, however, and in reaching out to a fellow alum at his college alma mater, he ended up finding an opportunity in a crowded position.

"I threw my name in the hat, but at the time there was contraction going on," Rasmussen said. "There were a lot of guys out on the market, but it ended up that I knew a former Creighton player who was the (general manager) at USA Baseball. I talked to him and one thing led to another."

Where those things led, exactly, was toward Rasmussen spending the 2021 season as the pitching coach of the Bluefield (West Virginia) Ridge Runners of the collegiate summer Appalachian League. A year later, he was off to do the same role for the Frederick (Maryland) Keys of the MLB Draft League.

But Rasmussen, originally from southern California, also had a desire to eventually head closer to the west coast, and through another connection in Clinton (Iowa) LumberKings GM Ted Tornow — Rasmussen's GM in Butte back in 1996 — the executive got the coach in touch with recently-retired Mustangs GM Gary Roller, a friend of his.

Rasmussen and Roller connected when the former was first getting back into pro coaching, and that introduction finally came to fruition a few months ago when the Mustangs' pitching coach role opened up. Rasmussen met with new manager Billy Horton, liked the thought of going back out west and accepted the position when offered.

Since then in the leadup to opening day, Rasmussen has worked with Horton in assembling the pitching staff, flinging phone calls while trying to get talents to Billings and, eventually, on the way to minor-league deals. As a former big-leaguer himself, he said, Rasmussen is happy to assist players however he can on the journey.

"My goal for them, and our goal for them as a staff, is to get them to the next level," Rasmussen said. "We assume that's why the guys are continuing to play independent baseball, to get signed by a major-league organization. We're motivated to do that and want to help these guys. Specifically, I want to help them live the dream that I lived."

While he's out at Dehler Park trying to give any tips and advice he can to the Mustangs' current crop of players, Rasmussen is additionally taking time to marvel at the sights surrounding him in and around his new city. He showed off pictures taken on his phone from a recent trip Yellowstone, taking delight in his frames of the Mammoth Hot Springs and captures of elk roaming around Gardiner.

It's been awhile since Montana gave him a platform to coach, but Rasmussen's Big Sky ties never wavered. He'll hope his pitchers won't on the mound this summer, either.

"You smell the fresh-cut grass and being around the ballpark, I really missed that," Rasmussen said. "I've been in touch with (the team) all winter long and all spring, saw some of them pitch and it's been fun to follow them. So hopefully that group grows, from guys from here, (to) get to an affiliate."