MISSOULA — The rubber game of a three-game series between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Idaho Falls Chukars had something on the line Friday night as both clubs were looking for at least a share of first place in the North Division standings of the Pioneer League.
Missoula made sure it ended the series on a high note with a dominating 21-4 victory.
The 21 runs set a new season high in the league. Six players in the PaddleHeads' finished with at least two hits.
Leading the charge was outfielder Tristen Carranza. The California native reached base seven times and finished 5 for 5 with four runs scored and 5 RBIs. He finished just a single short of the cycle.
“Moving to the leadoff spot does not change my mentality, I swing hard just in case I hit it,” Carranza said. “I just was trying to have fun while enjoying the game.”
Carranza is a familiar face to many in the Missoula area as the veteran outfielder was a member of the Osprey organization in 2019. The New Mexico State product feels at home playing in Big Sky Country in more ways than one.
“I had a great time here my first time around and I am having a great time now,” said Carranza. “I love Missoula. It is my favorite place in the world. I love the fans, and this ballpark.”
Carranza had plenty of help offensively as Missoula finished with 22 hits in the ballgame. Not to be overlooked was first baseball Matt Warkentin, who finished 3 for 5 with two home runs and seven RBIs. His grand slam in the second inning set the tone as Missoula scored nine runs over the course of the first two innings.
Zac Almond also had a big night at the dish, finishing 4 for 4 with two driven in and three runs scored. The PaddleHeads (5-1) will now hit the road for the first time this season to begin a three game series on Saturday at Idaho Falls (3-3). First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Listen in to the action on ESPN 102.9 F.M.
