MISSOULA — Behind every prolific pro is a wonderful wife — or at least that's Brandon Riley's formula for baseball success.
"We've been together since my sophomore year of high school, so I've never really been un-grounded," joked the Missoula PaddleHeads center fielder prior to Monday's home game against the Ogden Raptors.
"It's nice to have (Caroline) out here in Missoula, kind of have a sense of home, a sense of normalcy while we're 36 hours from home in North Carolina. It's nice to have somebody that understands what you're in and how hard it can be."
Pro ball hasn't always been easy for the 24-year-old Riley, a former North Carolina Tar Heel who was drafted in the 14th round by the Cardinals in 2018. There have been injury woes and the letdown that came with being released last May by the High-A Peoria Chiefs.
"Like a lot of guys, just COVID, got released but I knew I wasn't done playing," he related. "I really started getting back in the swing of things last December-January, then (PaddleHeads manager Michael) Schlact called me about a month and a half before I came out here. It was a pretty easy decision to come out here and play."
Schlact says one of his first calls when building his roster was to Riley's agent. The move has paid big dividends. Riley was batting .342 heading into Monday's game and has been a catalyst in center field. His impressive running catches Sunday keyed a crucial win over the Raptors.
"It's that ability to go get the baseball, which we saw (Sunday), making incredible plays going both directions," Schlact said. "He's got great baseball IQ and he's an incredibly cerebral hitter, always thinking and never overthinking.
"He has a knack for getting on base. And he doesn't always have to use the barrel. He can roll out of bed and find a way on base. When you have that type of ability, you deserve to be in affiliated baseball."
Key to Riley's success this season has been his hard work last winter. Even when he wasn't sure where he was going to land, he was still putting in long training hours at his alma mater.
And as John Lennon used to sing, he got by with a little help from his friends.
"Luckily (home is) only about 30 minutes from Chapel Hill, so I was still able to go back and train at school at North Carolina, use all their facilities in the offseason," he said. "There were five or six of us (minor leaguers).
"It was good to have those guys to train with. It's always competitive when you're working with other people. Good friendly competition brings out the best in you."
Riley, who hit in the No. 2 spot in the lineup Monday night, has been encouraged by his first five weeks with the PaddleHeads. And not just because of his impressive batting average.
"I'm not a big numbers guy because there's so much more that goes into baseball," he said. "I'm just trying to put together at bats that help the team win. And as long as I'm hitting the ball hard I'm pleased.
"Plus I love this outfield. You have enough room to track down some balls."
All in all, Riley says he's thrilled that he landed in Zootown. The PaddleHeads are in first place in the Pioneer League Northern Division and there's a team chemistry that's easy to see when you come to the ballpark regularly.
"It's been phenomenal," Riley said. "You can tell the fans really care about us. They care about winning.
"It's a lot of fun to go out there and play for a crowd that really supports and gets behind the team. The city has been great to me and my wife. It's been a lot easier to adjust to than other places I've been."
To find out what happened in Monday night's showdown between the PaddleHeads and Raptors, log on to missoulian.com Tuesday morning.
