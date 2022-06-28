MISSOULA — Joe List, famed stand-up comedian and star of the upcoming film Fourth of July co-written and directed by Louis C.K., has come to terms to play for the Missoula PaddleHeads.
List will make his professional baseball debut for the Paddleheads at their July 5 game against the Glacier Range Riders at Flathead Field in Kalispell.
List’s appearance will be recorded and aired on The PBL Roundup Show at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6th. The PBL Roundup Show, a weekly anthology celebrating the Pioneer League and the culture of minor league baseball, may be seen viewed at pblnetwork.com.
List’s contract details were not publicly released but sources say it’s likely to be a long-term agreement for multiple hours and thought to be less than the no salary designated comedian slot paid by the New York Yankees in 2008 for Billy Crystal’s one-day spring training contract.
