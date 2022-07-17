Strong pitching and early success at the plate propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads to an 8-2 win over the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night at Centene Stadium.
With the win, Zootown's pro baseball team boosted its Pioneer League-best record to 34-12. Missoula has won eight of its last 10 games and sealed the North Division first-half pennant on Wednesday.
Austin Crowson (5-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings. Nathan Alexander came on to pitch a scoreless seventh and Sam Hellinger took over in the eighth, earning his third save behind three strikeouts.
Jayson Newman got the PaddleHeads offense rolling with a sacrifice fly in the first to give his team a 1-0 lead. Newman knocked in two more in the third with a single and later scored on a base hit up the middle by Keaton Greenwalt.
Great Falls (27-19) answered with two runs in the fifth, but failed to score again. Missoula added four insurance runs in the ninth. McClain O'Connor had an RBI double and Lamar Sparks and Greenwalt had RBI singles.
O'Connor and Sparks each finished with three hits. Greenwalt had two hits and two runs batted in.
Tyler Naumann (1-4) took the loss for Great Falls. He allowed four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in six innings of duty.
After finishing up the first half of the season at Great Falls Sunday, the PaddleHeads will begin a six-game home series against the Ogden Raptors on Tuesday. The Raptors won the South Division first-half pennant.
