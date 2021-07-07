MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads on Wednesday announced they have reached an agreement with the Chicago Cubs, who purchased the contract of Missoula catcher Dean Nevarez.
Nevarez is the third PaddleHead to be signed by a Major League organization and the second to go to the Cubs this season.
Nevarez established himself as the PaddleHeads' go-to man behind the plate. The 6-foot native of Tijuana, Mexico, appeared in 30 games. In 104 at-bats, Nevarez posted an average of .317 with 11 extra-base hits, six home runs and 19 RBIs.
The Cubs' acquisition of Nevarez marks the catcher’s second stint in affiliated baseball. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 19th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
“Since the Pioneer League’s restructure to an MLB Partner League, this transaction proves that we are still a player development league and that baseball has taken note of the quality of athletes who take the field,” PaddleHeads vice president Matt Ellis said.
“This transaction continues to speak volumes about our manager, Michael Schlact, our entire player development team and the championship culture we are trying to create in Missoula."
—406mtsports.com
