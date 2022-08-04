MISSOULA — The power of Patrick Chung's positivity and persistence is paying off handsomely for the Missoula PaddleHeads.
It would have been easy for the Seattle native to pack it in after being released by the Idaho Falls Chukars and the PaddleHeads in the first half of the Pioneer League season. After all, we're talking about a man who posted a combined grade point average north of 3.85 at Gonzaga and Western Oregon as a sports management major, paving the way for all kinds of exciting options after baseball.
But it's not that simple for Missoula's Little Big Man. All the 5-foot-7 second baseman ever wanted was a chance to show his stuff on the diamond and in the dugout. His .400 batting average and universal popularity among PaddleHeads players, coaches and staff are all a good indications he's going to be around for the long haul in his team's quest for a repeat championship.
"I like to think that even though I'm shorter in stature, I still have the ability to play big," said Chung, who hit leadoff for Missoula in Thursday's home game against the Great Falls Voyagers.
"I hit a home run (Wednesday) to the deepest part of the park. I think that's a reflection of how I carry myself. I don't think about being smaller than any of the guys out here. They may be bigger in stature. I can do just as much damage."
When Chung was released in early July after spending three games in the dugout with the PaddleHeads, his belief in himself became his greatest ally. He went home to Washington and continued to work out, hoping that maybe Missoula manager Michael Schlact might once again give him an opportunity.
"Even though I didn't make an appearance in those first three games I was here, it left such a good impression, from (team owners) Peter and Susan (Davis) to Coach Schlact and his staff and the guys," Chung said. "Even the environment, with everything going on and (popular team Emcee/Director of Wow) Sammy B, when Coach Schlact sent that text asking if I could come back, I jumped at it."
Chung has been a godsend since Schlact was forced to move Kamron Willman from second base to shortstop after 27-year-old Kevin Whatley left the team. Those two have been solid in the middle infield and Chung has been special at the plate.
"I'm going out there and competing my tail off, not making any moment feel more important than it is," Chung said. "It is a game, after all.
"You just have the appreciate the opportunity you have to play this game at this high level."
The PaddleHeads have lived by the sword and died by the sword in the first two games of their home series with the Great Falls this week.
On Tuesday, Lamar Sparks hit a home run in the third knockout round to give Missoula a 9-8 win. On Wednesday, the Voyagers returned the favor, winning 9-8 on a knockout home run in the first round by Michael Deeb.
Jayson Newman was tapped by Paddleheads manager Michael Schlact to try to match Deeb's feat. The league leader in home runs threatened a few times in the first round, but failed to hit a ball over the wall.
Missoula saw its three-game win streak come to an end but still boasts the best record in the league at 43-18. Great Falls improved to 35-26.
Chung, Sparks and Keaton Greenwalt all belted home runs for the hosts and shared the team lead in hits with two apiece. The PaddleHeads finished with 12 hits to 10 for the Voyagers.
Missoula led 7-2 after four frames but couldn't hold on. Starting pitcher Austin Crowson allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts in five innings of work.
Missoula will play a three-game series at Great Falls starting Friday night.
