IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Continued rain Wednesday forced another day's delay in the deciding game of the Pioneer League North Divisional Series between the Billings Mustangs and Idaho Falls Chukars.
The game, which was originally suspended on Tuesday night, is scheduled to continue Thursday at 1 p.m. at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls. When play resumes, the Mustangs will have a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
That's where things stood when the game was suspended Tuesday. The clubs expected to pick up play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but the start time was moved back first to 6 p.m. and then 7 p.m. because of the rain. Shortly after the re-scheduled start time it was announced the clubs would try Thursday.
Idaho Falls took Game 1 of the series on Sunday with a 2-0 victory at Dehler Park in Billings. The Mustangs rebounded with a 4-3 win on Monday to even things at 1-1.
The best-of-three series winner will move on to face the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League Championship Series, which is scheduled to start Friday at either Billings or Idaho Falls.
