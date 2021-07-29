Ace pitcher Kevin Hilton left with a leg injury in the third inning and the Missoula PaddleHeads dropped an 11-6 home decision to the surging Grand Junction Rockies Wednesday night.
The 29-year-old Hilton took his first loss as a PaddleHead (8-1) after surrendering three runs on five hits. All of the five runs came in the third inning after Missoula had built a 1-0 lead.
Missoula used three more pitchers in the final six-plus innings. Kevin Gould and Rabon Martin each gave up four runs and the Rockies piled up 16 hits before it was over in improving to 8-2 in the Pioneer League second-half race.
Grand Junction used two-RBI singles by Dondrei Hubbard and Josh Elvir in its five-run third inning. It was only the beginning for Elvir, who homered in the fifth and eighth innings. The Texas native finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs.
Missoula showed fight in the sixth, cutting the Rockies' lead to 7-6 with a two-run rally. Singles from Nick Gatewood and Aaron Bond drove home runs.
But it was not enough. The Rockies outscored Missoula 4-0 the rest of the way.
Zac Almond, who left the game for unspecified reasons in the seventh, had a solid night in a losing effort for Missoula. He finished 2 for 5 with a double and a home run. The home run gave him 15 on the season, which ranks second in the Pioneer League.
The PaddleHeads, who are tied with Idaho Falls for the best record in the entire Pioneer League at 41-17, hosted Grand Junction again Thursday night. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Friday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.