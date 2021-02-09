MISSOULA — Life on the bottom rung of the Diamondbacks' ladder is over for Missoula's professional baseball team.
PaddleHeads co-owner Peter Davis is pretty happy about that. He and his staff will begin interviewing manager candidates by next week and, unlike the past, the new skipper will have everything to say about the caliber of players that come to the Garden City.
No longer is the team previously known as the Osprey dependent on the Arizona Diamondbacks to feed them players and coaches as a Rookie-circuit minor league affiliate. It's quite liberating, if you ask Davis.
"Our last roster, I'm not sure any of those kids were going to make it to triple-A, let alone Major League Baseball," he told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com "This year there's a whole lot of players available from last year's draft, last year's minor league teams, this year's minor league teams.
"There's somewhere like 4 or 5,000 kids available to the independent clubs, and all that is an improvement to what we had before."
It's not just the caliber of player that makes the new-look Pioneer League more enticing. It's the way the game will be played, according to Davis.
"We can now play to win," he noted. "We couldn't really play to win previously. We played to develop players.
"The difference is going to be huge. You can pull a pitcher when he's not doing well, bring up a pinch hitter or pinch runner. The subtleties will be huge."
The PaddleHeads are slated to make their home debut on May 22 with new uniforms, a new mascot and a newly expanded, 46-game home schedule. No Pioneer League team did a better job navigating the 2020 summer without baseball than the PaddleHeads, who held almost 70 family-fun events at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
No one knows for certain what life in Missoula will be like in late May with ongoing COVID-19 issues. The PaddleHeads have a plan in place in case things stay pretty much the same as they are now.
"COVID is always a concern," Davis said. "That has to be a qualifier.
"We think we can run about 500 people, maybe a little bit more, and still keep socially distanced. We won't have lines at the concessions stands. We'll have seat delivery. We've got the plan if we need to have one. We still have to work with the (Missoula City-County) Health Department, but internally we've got a really good plan."
Davis gave a sneak peek into Pioneer League ideas for landing the best possible players. He says the league will introduce a new president in the near future who has an abundance of experience with Major League Baseball, minor league baseball and independent leagues. The president will help organize player tryouts at tentative locations in California, Texas and Florida.
Davis believes Missoula's reputation both as a professional baseball franchise and a summer vacation destination will help when acquiring players.
"Missoula is the most unbelievably pleasant place to be in the summer with the rivers, mountains and you can hike and fish," he said. "I really think we're going to see better baseball."
The Pioneer League season will be starting roughly a month earlier than in the past and it will last 20 games longer than in previous seasons.
One highlight of the schedule is the amount of games that will be played between the teams in Montana. Great Falls will host Billings and Missoula a combined 27 times. Missoula will welcome Billings and Great Falls for 24 dates, while Billings has 18 home games against Great Falls and Missoula.
Missoula will travel to Great Falls for a three-game series over the Fourth of July holiday.
The 2021 season will mark a fresh start for the Pioneer League, which was founded in 1939.
In November, following the expiration of the 30-year Professional Baseball Agreement, the league became an independent Partner League of Major League Baseball, meaning teams will no longer be affiliated with MLB parent clubs under contractual obligations of player development licenses.
The move was made as part of Major League Baseball executing a contraction of the minor league farm system from more than 160 clubs to 120.
Optimism for the future is league-wide.
As independent clubs, Pioneer League teams must now sign and pay players and hire on-field staff on their own, as well as account for more travel expenses, although MLB has said it will provide initial funding for the league’s operating budget as well as install technology in ballparks to provide MLB with more diverse scouting information.
—Greg Rachac contributed
