BOISE, Idaho — The Missoula PaddleHeads boosted their record to 8-2 on Wednesday night with a 16-0 win over the Boise Hawks at Memorial Stadium.
Andrew Bash was the hero on the hill for Missoula. The first-year professional from Palm Desert, California, went deeper than any other starter has this season, with eight shutout innings. Bash struck out nine without issuing a walk in earning his first pro win.
Missoula wasted no time getting on the board as Nick Gatewood and Zac Almond both drove in runs to kick start the offense in the first inning.
It was just the beginning of a scoring onslaught. The trio of Gatewood, Almond and Luke Navigato piled up 10 hits combined with nine RBIs and eight runs scored. Gatewood led the charge, finishing 4 for 6 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Missoula broke the game open in the ninth inning, putting 10 runs on the board, a new season high. Fifteen batters came to the plate and 10 hits werw rcorded.
Six Missoula batters finish with multiple hits in the game. The PaddleHeads have scored at least 10 runs in six games this season.
Missoula (8-2) will try to ensure it will finish its six-game road swing with a winning record on Thursday evening in Game 2 of its series at Boise (3-7). Missoula will send opening day starter Andy Toelken to the mound, looking to build on his last start when he earned his first win of the season.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
