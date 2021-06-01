The first 10 days of the Pioneer League baseball season have been a barrel of fun for the Missoula PaddleHeads.
The team formerly known as the Osprey is off to a 7-2 start, leading the Northern Division of the Pioneer League by two games. Missoula has done it with a delightful blend of strong pitching and hitting.
Tristen Carranza, a California native who played for the Osprey in 2019, has brought a hot bat back with him to Zootown. He ranks third in the league in batting average at .472 and second in home runs with two. Teammate and fellow Californian Luke Navigato also ranks in the top 20 with a .394 average.
PaddleHeads fireballer Domingo Pena leads the league in strikeouts with 17 and ranks fourth in earned run average at 2.70. Teammate Mark Simon, a Texas native, has two wins on the season, which is tops in the Pioneer League.
The PaddleHeads will be looking to rebound from their first road loss when they play the Boise Hawks (3-6) in the Gem State on Wednesday night. Andy Toelken will take the mound for Missoula, looking to build on the momentum he gathered in posting his first win on Friday.
On Monday, the PaddleHeads jumped to a 2-0 lead at Idaho Falls but the defending Pioneer league champion Chukars responded in a big way in a 22-12 win.
The Chukars piled up 16 runs in the first three innings. They tallied 27 hits for the game, including three home runs, three triples and seven doubles.
Zac Almond enjoyed his best game as a Paddlehead, finishing 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Carranza finished 3 for 6 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. The former New Mexico State Aggie has recorded at least two hits in each of the team’s last four games.
Missoula's three-game series in Boise will make its only regular-season appearance at Memorial Stadium. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN 102.9 F.M.
Notes: The ‘Adopt A PaddleHead’ host family program is still in need of families interested in housing a player or coach for the 2021 season. Families are encouraged to contact the front office at (406) 543-3300 with any questions. To apply for the host family program, email dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.