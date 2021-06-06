MISSOULA — Zac Almond hit for the cycle in sparking the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 17-8 home win over the Boise Hawks in front of a large crowd Saturday night.
Almond came into the Pioneer League baseball game on a roll, having recorded three hits in each of his last four contests. On Saturday the North Carolina native did one better in collecting a home run, single, double and triple.
Almond came to the plate in the sixth inning needing only a triple to complete the cycle. A towering fly ball off his bat carried into the deepest part of the ballpark in right center field and he turned it into a triple.
On a night that honored the legacy of Osprey baseball, Almond was thrilled to have the opportunity to accomplish the rare feat as a member of the PaddleHeads.
“It did not click into my mind that I was a triple short of the cycle until an inning or so after I homered in the third,” Almond said. “I knew I probably would have to hit it to the 409 sign in right center to have a shot at a triple, and luckily I did. I was so happy to learn I would be coming back to Missoula. I love this beautiful park, and all the support of the fans. Baseball is a tough game and I just play to have fun.”
Seven other Missoula hitters finished with at least two hits in the game to continue the offense’s torrid pace. Over Missoula’s last four games against the Hawks, the PaddleHeads have outscored Boise 68-24. Missoula is averaging 17 runs per game over that span.
Missoula (11-2) will look to make it five in a row over the Hawks (3-10) Sunday, starting at 5:05 p.m. Children under the age of 10 (along with an accompanying adult) will be admitted free.
