GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers rolled to a 14-4 Pioneer League win over the Billings Mustangs at Centene Stadium on Friday night.
The Voyagers (18-24) scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an 11-2 lead over the Mustangs (15-27). Great Falls scored three more times in the fourth to go up 14-2.
Great Falls' Jason Matthews went 1 for 2 with a triple, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kyle Crowl went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and Ernie Geraci went 2 for 3 with two walks and three runs. Voyagers starting pitcher Damon Ellis allowed all four runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings.
For the Mustangs, Brandon Pugh was 3 for 4 with a triple and a walk and Brandt Broussard was 2 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Outfielder Jalen Garcia, who has a 17-game hitting streak for the Mustangs, did not play.
The Mustangs will host the Voyagers at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
