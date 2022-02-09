BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced on Wednesday the hiring of Jim Riggleman as their field manager.
Riggleman — who has managed five Major League Baseball teams — succeeds Joe Kruzel, who left to work in the Los Angeles Angels' minor-league system as a field coordinator according to a press release issued by the Mustangs.
“I am so excited to be named the manager of the Billings Mustangs,” said Riggleman in the release. “Baseball people across the country rave about Billings — the ballpark, the fans, the city, and the team. The history of great players who have come through Billings is really special. I look forward to the upcoming season and seeing this great fan base. Go Mustangs!”
Riggleman, 69, has been a manager, coach, or instructor at the professional level for more than 40 years, including all or parts of 13 seasons as a manager for the Cincinnati Reds (2018), Washington Nationals (2009-2011), Seattle Mariners (2008), Chicago Cubs (1995-1999) and San Diego Padres (1992-94).
According to the press release, Riggleman has also worked on Major League staffs as a third base coach for Cleveland (2000), first base coach for the Cardinals (1989-90) and bench coach for the Nationals (2009), Mariners (2008) and Dodgers (2001-04). He also managed the Reds’ Class AAA team in Louisville (2013-2014).
“We could not be any more thrilled to have Jim Riggleman come to Billings to manage the Mustangs,” said team owner Dave Heller in the release. “He’s a teacher, a strategist, and a man of great integrity who brings with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the game. I know that under Jim’s leadership our players will play the game the right way, with pride and passion.
“It’s a tremendous honor to have him in Billings and a testimony to our team, the city of Billings and the Pioneer League that a man of his stature would choose to manage here. We’re so excited to have him leading the Mustangs.”
The Mustangs finished 44-52 overall during the 2021 season, the first for the Pioneer League as an independent "partner league" of Major League Baseball. Billings was last in its division the first half of the season with an 18-30 mark and was 26-22 in the second half of the year to finish second in the Northern Division. The team didn't qualify for the playoffs.
Before the 2021 campaign, the Mustangs had long been affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds. However the team dropped to independent status, along with the rest of the Pioneer League, as part of MLB's restructuring of the minor league system prior to the 2021 season.
“On behalf of the Pioneer League, I’m thrilled to have such a quality baseball man as Jim Riggleman managing our Billings club,” Pioneer League president Mike Shapiro was quoted in the release. “Beyond his sterling managing and coaching career, Jim is known throughout baseball as one of the real good, stand-up guys.
“He is universally liked and respected. It’s an honor to have someone of his pedigree manage in our league.”
The Mustangs begin the 2022 campaign May 25 in Missoula against the PaddleHeads. The Mustangs open at home at Dehler Park on May 28 against the Northern Colorado Owlz.
The season’s first homestand continues through the Memorial Day weekend, as the Mustangs host the Owlz for three games, concluding with an afternoon game on Memorial Day May 30, when all veterans, reservists, guardsmen, and active-duty military will be able to attend for $1.
