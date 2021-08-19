BILLINGS — Thursday's Pioneer League matchup between the Billings Mustangs and Rocky Mountain Vibes at Dehler Park has been postponed due to poor field conditions.
It marked the second consecutive night of postponements in the scheduled six-game series.
Wednesday's game was pushed back due to rain, and a twin bill was slated for Thursday. Instead, the teams are now scheduled to play doubleheaders on both Friday and Saturday nights at Dehler Park beginning at 5:05 p.m.
Billings is 16-11 in the second half (34-41 overall) and held a half-game lead over Missoula for first place in the Northern division entering Thursday.
Rocky Mountain is in last place in the Southern division and has struggled all season. The Vibes will enter Friday 5-20 in the second half and 15-57 overall this season.
