COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs, sitting atop the second-half standings in the Pioneer League's North Division, notched another victory on Monday afternoon, downing the Rocky Mountain Vibes 9-8.
The Mustangs (11-4, 29-34) captured the series 4-2 and have won their first three series to start the second-half campaign.
Billings jumped ahead 5-0 in the first inning against Rocky Mountain (3-12, 13-49). Anthony Amicangelo drove home two runs with a single to open up the scoring.
The Mustangs led 7-0 after scoring twice in the top of the third. Rocky Mountain rallied, highlighted by Jacob Barfield's 14th home run of the season, to get within 7-6 after six innings.
Billings added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings and never relinquished the lead.
Christian Sepulveda batted 3 for 5 for the Mustangs. Teammate Freddy Achecar doubled.
Starter Chris Jefferson earned his second win, tossing five innings while striking out five. Reliever Ruben Ramirez also earned his second save of the season. He struck out two in a scoreless 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The Mustangs will have Tuesday off before beginning a six-game series at Dehler Park on Wednesday night against the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads.
