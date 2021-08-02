Clay Fisher found has found something special in Missoula.
Now that he has it, there seems to be no stopping the PaddleHeads' most prolific hitter.
"Once I started having some success here, I started falling in love with baseball again," said the shortstop from California, who boasted a .430 average heading into Monday's second game.
"I fell in love with everything about it, wanting to be really good again. I haven't wanted something so bad in a while and it's nice."
Fisher's future in baseball was unclear when he was released by the Baltimore Orioles organization prior to spring training. At that point, he gave serious consideration to moving on from his favorite sport.
"I was close," confided the former UC Santa Barbara standout. "Since I had Tommy John (surgery) in 2017 while I was in college, I hadn't really felt the same.
"But my fiancé and family pushed me a lot and I just figured I owed myself one more chance."
Fisher's first order of business after being cut loose by the Orioles organization in February was to go to work on his swing. Inconsistent hitting has always been the knock on his game.
He sought advice from Donagel Fergus, who joined the UC Santa Barbara coaching staff after Fisher left in 2018 and has since landed a job as a minor league hitting coordinator for the Minnesota Twins.
"I went back to Santa Barbara to work with him and hit for five days straight," Fisher said. "He just knew how to explain things and get through to me. Just the kind of stuff I never thought of before that made sense and really clicked with me.
"I'm kind of a loose-moving guy. He kind of helped me structure my swing around that, just being athletic and doing stuff naturally. It's really helped me."
Fisher joined the PaddleHeads in late June and has worked his way into the coveted No. 3 spot in the batting order. He was 10 for 19 in Missoula's final four games of July and 24 for 47 in the 10 games leading up to Monday's action.
Those numbers are enough to turn the heads of a lot of minor league scouts. Fisher seems destined to get a second chance in minor league baseball, but for now he's loving life with the PaddleHeads.
"I've always been on good teams, but this team is really fun," Fisher said. "We all click together. It's so laid-back.
"They let us be professionals here and we get out there and have fun and win. (Manager Michael) Schlact being so laid-back allows us to be ourselves and have some swagger about us."
The PaddleHeads pushed their Pioneer League-best record to 44-18 early Monday evening with a 12-8 home win over the Grand Junction Rockies (35-26). The game was picked up in the bottom of the eighth after play was suspended Sunday when the lights went out with the hosts leading, 10-6.
Missoula gained the upper hand Sunday night under rainy conditions thanks to the offense of Fisher and McClain O'Conner. The duo combined for five hits, with Fisher collecting three.
On Monday night, the PaddleHeads stretched their lead to 12-6 in the eighth. Cameron Thompson ripped an RBI double and Nick Gatewood's ground-out scored Fisher with the second run of the inning.
Grand Junction answered with two runs off reliever William Freeman in the ninth. But Jake Anderson popped out in the infield to end the game.
Missoula, who won the Northern Division first-half championship back in mid-July, started its second Monday game against Grand Junction at 7 p.m. The PaddleHeads took a 3-2 series lead into the finale. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Tuesday morning.
