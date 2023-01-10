BILLINGS — A former player for the Billings Mustangs and Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League is joining the Cincinnati Reds’ minor-league staff.
Aaron Bond, who is the director of baseball operations with the Pioneer League, will join the Reds as their minor league rehab coach at their training complex in Goodyear, Arizona starting on Feb. 1.
Bond played 72 games for the PaddleHeads in 2021 and hit .291 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs. He also played 14 games for the Mustangs that season, batting .246 with a home run and five RBIs.
He joined the Pioneer League office following the ’21 season. He oversaw the league’s player development program and other baseball-related activities, according to the PL.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.