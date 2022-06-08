MISSOULA — Courage is the word that comes to mind when summing up Lamar Sparks' professional baseball career.
Courage to keep on going when something so dear to him was seriously threatened by a near-tragic incident. Courage to accept that he might have to take a few steps backward to ultimately get where he wants to go.
Back in 2019 when he was a minor league player in the Baltimore Orioles organization, Sparks was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball. It's taken three years to get back to the point where he's dynamic at the plate, and his team-leading .409 batting average and 13 RBIs for the Missoula PaddleHeads are good indications of the good place he's in now.
"When you're in a batter's box, usually facing a righty, their whole body and motion is coming toward you," said Sparks, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. "When you see that coming off the mound after getting hit in the face, you have to work to get over it.
"My first time back, the first dude I was facing threw 100 and he threw three balls around the head that I had to get out of the way of. But you never give up. I had to focus on, 'It's going to go over the plate,' instead of, 'It's coming at my face every time.'"
The facial fractures were nothing too serious. Surgeries on his labrum and shoulder set him back far longer physically.
After two seasons with considerable adversity, Sparks is now on the path he always hoped to take coming out of high school in Katy, Texas. He's grown about two inches and gained 15 pounds of muscle. But it's the mental toughness that the center fielder covets most as he makes another run at affiliated baseball.
"When you're drafted that high out of high school, you have a lot of tools, and he does," PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact said. "You can see the five tools in there at different times.
"Just him continuing to get experience is going to help put those together. Without the injuries, he's a lot closer to the big leagues than he is right now. It's going to be fun to watch him get past his latest injuries now, get the rhythm again and just see where this takes him. He has the ability to be a big leaguer."
The one intangible Sparks has rediscovered in Missoula is his love for the game. It's not so much that it was absent when he was at Orioles spring training in April. It was more a case of his joy being buried under the day-to-day pressure of trying to be perfect.
"It's a lot more relaxing here than when you're working in affiliated organizations — it brings the fun back into baseball," Sparks said. "That's what I needed to do, feel like I'm having fun again. Some people lose track of having fun."
Besides being arguably the best player on the PaddleHeads, Sparks also happens to be a terrific human being, according to Schlact. All things considered, Missoula is lucky to have such a gifted outfielder and his presence in the lineup is worth the price of admission.
"He's aggressive at the plate, he knows his pitch and he's a cerebral guy," Schlact said. "He understands what makes him successful and he can really go get it in the outfield.
"On both sides of the ball he can impact a game in good ways. He creates runs and prevents runs."
Sparks and his team started a home series against the Billings Mustangs Wednesday night. To find out how the game turned out, log on to 406mtsports.com on Thursday morning.
