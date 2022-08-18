MISSOULA — It just keeps getting better for Nick Gatewood and the surging Missoula Paddleheads.
Last year the team finished with the best record in all of professional baseball (62-28) in winning the Pioneer League championship. This year their record is even better through 73 games (53-20).
"It's been really special to watch this group come together," said Gatewood, the reigning North Division position player of the week. "To have a better record than last year at this point wasn't a goal of ours. It just happened.
"It's really cool to see the way we pick each other up. There's no groups — everybody knows everybody well and it's been great."
Winning as consistently as Missoula has managed to do requires consistency in all facets. If the 2022 team has a calling card, it would probably be its turbo gear at the plate.
"We can go down five in the first inning and it's still like, no problem," said the second-year first baseman/catcher Gatewood. "We can be down five in the ninth, no problem.
"It doesn't matter who we're playing or where we are, we're very confident in what we can do."
Gatewood entered Thursday's home game against Idaho Falls with an impressive .332 batting average. Last week he went 13 for 28 with two home runs, two doubles and 12 RBIs.
"I figured some stuff out, trying to slow everything down," he said. "It's a product of coming out here every day and really working at it. You get what you put in and the game of baseball doesn't owe you anything."
Likewise, Gatewood knows that regular-season success doesn't guarantee postseason success.
"What we did last year was special and very fun, but to come out here and try to continue it with new guys and see how they've bought into what we're trying to do is really cool," he said. "It's hard to win championships, so for us to be in position to do that again is really special."
On Wednesday the PaddleHeads used three home runs and solid relief pitching to post their eighth straight win.
The team beat the visiting Idaho Falls Chukars for the second time in as many days, 11-7. Jayson Newman boosted his league record-setting home run total to 29 and teammates Keaton Greenwalt and McClain O'Connor also hit the ball over the fence.
The Chukars (40-34) staked one-run leads in the first and second frames but Missoula took control in the bottom of the second on Greenwalt's grand slam.
Starter Mark Timmins earned the win after allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings of duty. Missoula used four relief pitchers, with Dan Swain tossing a scoreless sixth and Sam Hellinger coming on with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth to strike out Thomas DeBonville.
