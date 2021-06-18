BILLINGS — Luke Roskam hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the top of the seventh, sending the Grand Junction Rockies to a 5-3 Pioneer League win over the Billings Mustangs Friday night at Dehler Park.
The 3,321 fans on hand saw the Mustangs’ three-game winning streak come to an end as Billings dropped to 11-13. The Rockies improved to 9-15.
Roskam’s hit was part of a three-run seventh to offset the Mustangs’ three-run sixth. Dalton Cobb, Daniel Cipriano and David Noworyta all drove in runs to give Billings a 3-2 lead.
Mustangs starter Cody Hacker allowed two unearned runs in six innings, and Wilmer Torres (0-1) took the loss. Billings committed five errors.
Winston Nicacio (1-2) worked 1.1 innings to pick up the win. Robbie Baker earned his third save.
The teams play again at Dehler Park on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. start time.
Photos: Billings Mustangs vs. Grand Junction Rockies
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Dalton Cobb (4) slides into home as Rockies’ Austin Elder (19) tries to put on the tag during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021. Cobb was ruled out.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Jalen Garcia (9) steps up to the plate during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Cody Hacker (36) pitches during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Rockies’ Isaiah Ramos (7) pitches during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Jesus Avuaje (21) runs to first during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Dalton Cobb (4) throws to first for an out during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
3 hrs ago
Rockies’ Isaiah Ramos (7) pitches during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Dalton Cobb (4) looks to the umpire as he is called out in a close play at home plate during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Jalen Garcia (9) in the dugout during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Cody Hacker (36) pitches during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Jalen Garcia (9) connects with the ball during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Anthony Amicangelo (11) watches his ball fly to the outfield during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Misael Castillo (26) watches from the dugout during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Rockies
Updated
3 hrs ago
Mustangs' Daniel Cipriano (40) takes a moment to himself in the dugout after being thrown out at second during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, June 18, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.