BILLINGS — Luke Roskam hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the top of the seventh, sending the Grand Junction Rockies to a 5-3 Pioneer League win over the Billings Mustangs Friday night at Dehler Park.

The 3,321 fans on hand saw the Mustangs’ three-game winning streak come to an end as Billings dropped to 11-13. The Rockies improved to 9-15.

Roskam’s hit was part of a three-run seventh to offset the Mustangs’ three-run sixth. Dalton Cobb, Daniel Cipriano and David Noworyta all drove in runs to give Billings a 3-2 lead.

Mustangs starter Cody Hacker allowed two unearned runs in six innings, and Wilmer Torres (0-1) took the loss. Billings committed five errors.

Winston Nicacio (1-2) worked 1.1 innings to pick up the win. Robbie Baker earned his third save.

The teams play again at Dehler Park on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. start time.

