BILLINGS — Grand Junction pushed six runs across in the fourth inning and rolled to a 15-2 victory over Billings on Saturday in a Pioneer League baseball game at Dehler Park.

A Jake Anderson double scored two runs for the Rockies in the fourth, and Dondrei Hubbard, Luke Roskam, Kelvin Maldonado and Austin Elder all added RBIs. Anderson also hit a two-run home run in the ninth, and finished with six RBIs.

Jalen Garcia, batting leadoff, went 3 for 4 and scored a run for Billings. The Mustangs had nine hits compared to 18 for Grand Junction. Liam Sabino and Anthony Amicangelo drove in runs for Billings.

Starter Gaylon Viney (1-4) gave up nine hits and four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss. The Rockies' Chance Hroch (2-0) survived six hits and five walks to earn the win.

