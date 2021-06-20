Mustangs Rockies

The Billings Mustangs' Jesus Azuaje rounds third base and Jalen Garcia passes second in a Pioneer League baseball game against the Grand Junction Rockies at Dehler Park on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Grand Junction starting pitcher Israel Fuentes struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings in his debut to lead the Rockies over the Billings Mustangs 6-2 in Pioneer League baseball Sunday at Dehler Park. 

It was the third straight win for the Rockies (11-15) against the Mustangs (11-15). 

Kevin Maldonado, batting .343 in 99 at-bats, was 4 of 5 with a run for the Rockies. Tyler Sandoval finished 2 for 5 and knocked in two for the winners.

Liam Sabino and Anthony Amicangelo had RBI singles in the fifth for Billings.

Overall, Billings used seven pitchers. Alex Smith (1-3), the starter, was the losing pitcher, tossing four innings and allowing seven hits and two earned runs. 

The finale of the six-game series is Monday at Dehler with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. 

Rockies cruise to Saturday win

Grand Junction pushed six runs across in the fourth inning and rolled to a 15-2 victory over Billings on Saturday at Dehler.

A Jake Anderson double scored two runs for the Rockies in the fourth, and Dondrei Hubbard, Luke Roskam, Maldonado and Austin Elder all added RBIs. Anderson also hit a two-run home run in the ninth, and finished with six RBIs.

Jalen Garcia, batting leadoff, went 3 for 4 and scored a run for Billings. The Mustangs had nine hits compared to 18 for Grand Junction. Sabino and Amicangelo drove in runs for Billings.

Starter Gaylon Viney (1-4) gave up nine hits and four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss. The Rockies' Chance Hroch (2-0) survived six hits and five walks to earn the win.

