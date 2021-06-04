GREAT FALLS — Quintin Alexander singled in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night and eventually scored the winning run on a balk as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Billings Mustangs 9-8 in Pioneer League baseball at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls also won the second game of the doubleheader by an 11-2 score.

The Mustangs fell to 5-7 on the young season. The Voyagers improved to 3-9.

In Game 1, Alexander and Chris Caffrey had three hits apiece for Great Falls. The Voyagers finished with 12 hits.

Billings wound up with seven hits, including two apiece by Chris Eusay and Jesus Azuaje. Eusay and Jordan Hovey doubled.

The Mustangs led 7-2 after the top of the fifth inning. The Voyagers scored five runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 8-all.

Aaron Kern was the winning pitcher for Great Falls. CJ Gonzales took the loss for Billings.

In the second game, Troy Dixon of Great Falls had a home run, double and three runs batted in. The Voyagers had 14 hits.

Jerry Chavarria tripled and Anthony Amicangelo doubled for the Mustangs, who were limited to seven hits.

Great Falls led 9-1 after three innings.

The Voyagers and Mustangs will meet again Saturday, this time at Dehler Park. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m.

