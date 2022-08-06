MISSOULA — Tyler Naumann tossed a complete-game gem in leading the Great Falls Voyagers past the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night.
The 6-foot-1 lefty struck out eight and scattered six hits in a 3-1 victory at Centene Stadium. A Florida native who played for Jacksonville University in the spring, Naumann boosted his record to 4-4 with arguably the best performance by a Great Falls hurler this season.
Missoula fell to 44-19 overall with its second loss in three games to the Voyagers (36-27). The PaddleHeads have already secured a September playoff berth and sit in second place in the North Division second-half race at 8-6. The Voyagers are right behind at 7-6 and they're both chasing first-place Idaho Falls at 8-5.
Mark Timmins (3-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts in five innings of work. Nate Boyle pitched well in relief, allowing just one hit in three innings of duty.
Great Falls scored all the runs it needed in the fourth inning. Adam Oviedo drove in the first with a triple. He later scored on a Lukas Polanco sacrifice fly.
Trailing 3-0, Missoula did manage a run in the seventh. Jayson Newman scored when Cam Thompson lived on an error.
Both teams finished with six hits. McClain O'Connor led the PaddleHeads with two singles. Newman, Keaton Greenwalt, Nick Gatewood and Kamron Willman also singled.
Missoula is slated to play Saturday and Sunday at Great Falls before returning home for a three-game series with the Boise Hawks starting on Tuesday night.
