GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers started their four-game series with Billings by playing spoiler Friday night, beating the Mustangs 6-4 behind starter Jason Morgan, who threw into the ninth inning.
The loss, coupled with Missoula's 3-2 win over Idaho Falls, dropped the Mustangs' lead over the Osprey in the North Division to three games. There are seven games remaining in the second half of the season, and Billings and Missoula go head-to-head over the final four.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the ninth and had the tying run at the plate, but Allan Beer struck out Jonathan Willems to end the game.
Sam Abbott hit a two-run homer for Great Falls and Lency Delgado was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Morgan (3-5) went 8 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, and four runs (all earned) before giving way to Beer for the final two outs. Beer allowed two inherited runners to score but earned his first save.
Victor Ruiz drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Both teams finished with five hits.
Great Falls (15-15, 30-37) and Billings (21-10, 36-33) play again Saturday with a start time set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.