BILLINGS — Great Falls finished a three-game sweep of a Pioneer League series against Billings on Wednesday at Dehler Park with an 8-6 victory.
The Voyagers broke a tie game with two runs in the top of the ninth, as Nick Emanuel and Jason Matthews each scored on an error by Billings catcher Jerry Chavarria. Great Falls rallied from a 6-1 deficit with five runs in the seventh, highlighted by a three-run single by Kyle Crowl.
Newly acquired Tristen Carranza, who began the season in Missoula, homered for the Mustangs in the first, a two-run shot. Jalen Garcia added an RBI single in the fourth. Garcia extended his hitting streak to 12 games.
It was the Mustangs' 12th loss in their past 13 games. Billings begins a three-game series on the road at Idaho Falls on Saturday.
