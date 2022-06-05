MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads spotted the Great Falls Voyagers a five-run lead early and never recovered in dropping a 7-5 decision Saturday night at soggy Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The Electric City's Pioneer League representative moved to 9-2, stretching its lead to two games over the second-place Idaho Falls Chukars in the North Division. The PaddleHeads are in last place in the division at 5-6.
Mark Timmins took the loss on the mound. The starter allowed seven runs on 11 hits in five innings of duty.
CJ Grant-Debose picked up the win. He also lasted five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks.
Collin Runge had another monster night at the plate for the visitors. He went 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Teammate Tavis Brunson hit two singles and scored three times.
Center fielder Lamar Sparks led the PaddleHeads with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. First baseman Nick Gatewood had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.