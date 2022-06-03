MISSOULA — The Great Falls Voyagers have quickly become a thorn in the side of the defending Pioneer League champion PaddleHeads.
Missoula lost to its league rival to the north for the third time in four games Thursday night, falling victim to a six-run surge in the seventh inning in an 11-6 loss at breezy Ogren-Allegiance Park. The PaddleHeads dropped into fourth place in the Pioneer League North Division at 5-4, two games behind first-place Great Falls (7-2).
Missoula used five pitchers in the game. Starter Colby Nealy was decent, allowing four runs on seven hits in the first five frames. Relievers Nico Pacheco and Quentin Longrie struggled, allowing a combined six runs on five hits in the seventh inning.
Riley Jepson had a big night at the plate for the Voyagers, going 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs. Teammate Jake Malec also had a home run.
Jayson Newman smacked two home runs Missoula, and Cameron Thompson also hit a tater. Newman and Lamar Sparks each had two hits to lead the team in that department.
With the score knotted at 4-4 and two outs in the Great Falls seventh, the Voyagers took control with their six-run explosion. Andy Atwood and Riley Jepson keyed the surge with back-to-back doubles to bring in four baserunners. Eddie McCabe then singled home a run and later scored on a wild pitch.
Jepson and McCabe both went 3 for 5 in the game.
Missoula and Great Falls were slated to play again Friday night in Missoula. To find out how the game turned out, log on to 406mtsports.com on Saturday morning.
