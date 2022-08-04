MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads have lived by the sword and died by the sword in the first two games of their home series with the Great Falls Voyagers this week.
On Tuesday, Lamar Sparks hit a home run in the third knockout round to give Missoula a 9-8 win. On Wednesday, the Voyagers returned the favor, winning 9-8 on a knockout home run in the first round by Michael Deeb.
Jayson Newman was tapped by Paddleheads manager Michael Schlact to try to match Deeb's feat. The league leader in home runs threatened a few times in the first round, but failed to hit a ball over the wall.
Missoula saw its three-game win streak come to an end but still boasts the best record in the league at 43-18. Great Falls improved to 35-26.
Patrick Chung, Sparks and Keaton Greenwalt all belted home runs for the hosts and shared the team lead in hits with two apiece. The PaddleHeads finished with 12 hits to 10 for the Voyagers.
Missoula led 7-2 after four frames but couldn't hold on. Starting pitcher Austin Crowson allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts in five innings of work.
Missoula will play a three-game series at Great Falls starting Friday night.
