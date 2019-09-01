GREAT FALLS — For the second straight night, the Great Falls Voyagers posted a one-run Pioneer League baseball victory over the Billings Mustangs on Sunday at Centene Stadium.
Luis Curbelo slammed two home runs and doubled in a 3-for-4 performance as the Voyagers claimed a 4-3 victory over the Mustangs.
The loss was the fifth straight for Billings (21-12, 36-35), which now leads the Northern Division by 2.5 games over Missoula. The Osprey (18-14) were idle on Sunday. The Mustangs have now matched their longest losing streak of the season.
Great Falls (32-37, 17-15) is now 3.5 games out and remains in the playoff picture. Idaho Falls is in last place in the four-team division with a 9-23 record but won the first-half title.
On Saturday, Sam Abbott’s two-out single in the bottom of the ninth scored Curbelo with the winning run as the Voyagers rallied for two runs to beat the Ponies 8-7 at Centene.
Justin McGregor (3-6) started for Billings on Sunday and worked six innings, becoming just the third Billings pitcher to throw six complete innings this year. McGregor was the losing pitcher as he allowed six hits and four earned runs with zero walks and five strikeouts. It was a career-high for McGregor in innings pitched.
Billings left fielder Garrett Wolforth hit a solo home run in the third innings for his first PL hit. It was his second start in as many days in left field. Overall, it was Wolforth’s sixth homer in his first season of pro baseball.
With the Mustangs leading 7-6 on Saturday, Francis Peguero (1-3) started the bottom of the ninth by hitting Cabrera Weaver with a pitch. Kelvin Maldonado sacrificed Weaver to second and Curbelo followed with an infield single. After Luis Mieses popped out, Lency Delgado singled to right to tie the score at 7-7. Abbott then hit his game-winning single.
Curbelo had four hits and scored four times for the Voyagers. Delgado had two hits and three RBIs, and Abbott and Ivan Gonzalez had two RBIs each.
Sammy Peralta (2-1) threw a scoreless ninth for the win, and he combined with Karan Patel for three shutout innings of relief after the Mustangs had taken their one-run lead.
Quincy McAfee and Victor Ruiz had three-hit games for the Mustangs, who had 16 hits and left 10 runners on base. Reniel Ozuna was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
Billings and Great Falls have a Labor Day game on Monday with first pitch set for 4 p.m. at Centene. The game will conclude the two teams’ four-game series. The contest will also wrap up a seven-game road trip for the Mustangs.
After having Tuesday off, Billings plays its final four games of the regular season Wednesday through Saturday when it hosts the Osprey at Dehler Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.