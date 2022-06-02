MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads spotted the Great Falls Voyagers a seven-run lead Wednesday night before mounting a big comeback that fell just short in a 9-7 loss.
The setback was Missoula's first at Ogren-Allegiance Park this season. The PaddleHeads are tied with the Glacier Range Riders for second place in the Pioneer League North Division at 5-3, one game behind Great Falls (6-2).
The Voyagers roughed up Missoula starting pitcher Jason Munsch for six runs on six hits in the first two innings. Zachary Smith came on in relief and was solid, allowing just two runs with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Great Falls starting pitcher Hunter Dollander was exceptional for the first five innings, holding the hosts scoreless. He finally allowed a run in the sixth and then two more in the seventh before being pulled, but he did pile up eight strikeouts before he exited.
Missoula cut its deficit to 8-7 with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Great Falls answered with an insurance run in the top of the ninth and Voyagers reliever Montana Quigley wriggled out of a jam in the bottom half after the PaddleHeads put runners on second and third base.
Jayson Newman and Niko Pacheco each homered for Missoula. Teammate Keaton Greenwalt went 3 for 5 with a double.
Great Falls center fielder Breydon Daniel had a monster night at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Teammate Andy Atwood smacked a home run.
Missoula and Great Falls were slated to play again Thursday night in Missoula. To find out how the game turned out, log on to 406mtsports.com on Friday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.