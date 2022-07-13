MISSOULA — Despite a spellbinding comeback bid in the ninth inning Tuesday, the Missoula PaddleHeads saw their nine-game win streak come to an end and remained on the brink of a Pioneer League first-half title.
The Great Falls Voyagers held on for a 7-6 decision over Zootown's pro baseball team at Centene Stadium. Missoula fell to 31-11 and remained one win away from a pennant-clinching North Division crowd, with the teams slated to play again Wednesday night in the Electric City.
Faced with a one-run deficit and two outs in the ninth, it looked as though the PaddleHeads were going to bow out quietly. Nick Gatewood then struck out, but the pitch was in the dirt and Voyagers catcher Lukas Polanco was required to throw the ball to first under the dropped third strike rule. He was unable to complete the play, giving Missoula life.
One batter later, Keaton Greenwalt launched a ball over Michael Deeb's head to the left field wall to put the tying run at third. Cam Thompson then hit a ball right on the button, but Riley Jepson made a nice backhanded catch at first base to end the threat.
Missoula used three pitchers in the game. Reliever Cody Thompson (2-1) took his first loss, allowing two earned runs on two hits with two walks in the sixth inning. Domingo Pena started the game and went five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Jayson Newman led the PaddleHeads at the plate once again. He was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. He boosted his batting average to .401, which ranks fourth in the Pioneer League.
Great Falls improved to 26-16.
