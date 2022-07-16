MISSOULA — Untimely errors hurt the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night in a loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium.
Two defensive miscues in the fourth inning allowed the hosts to overcome a two-run deficit and they used the momentum en route to a 7-3 win. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team fell to 33-12 with just its second loss in its last 10 games.
Nick Merkel (5-1) was the hard-luck losing pitcher. He allowed just one earned run on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts in five innings. But his team trailed 3-2 when he departed and played from behind for the duration.
Missoula's runs total was its lowest since July 2. The team did manage eight hits but struggled to move baserunners along.
Quincy Jones (4-2) earned the win for the Voyagers (27-18). He allowed three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings of duty. Montana Quigley picked up his seventh save.
Jared Akins had almost half of Missoula's hits, going 3 for 4 with a run scored. Cam Thompson had two hits, including a triple, and Henderson Perez lined a double.
Jayson Newman failed to get a hit for the PaddleHeads but continues to lead the Pioneer League in home runs (18) and runs batted in (62). He also has the fifth best batting average in the league at .394.
With two games left on the North Division first-half schedule, Missoula leads by six games over second-place Great Falls. Idaho Falls (25-21) is in third, followed by Billings (23-21) and Glacier (17-28).
After playing at Great Falls Saturday and Sunday, the PaddleHeads will return home for a six-game series against South Division first-half champion Ogden starting on Tuesday.
