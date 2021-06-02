GREAT FALLS — Great Falls starter Nathan Harmon allowed two runs on five hits through 7 2/3 innings and the Voyagers defeated the Billings Mustangs 7-2 in a Pioneer League baseball game Wednesday at Centene Stadium.
Harmon (1-1) struck out six and walked three to earn the victory in the first game of a three-game series between the teams. It was Great Falls' first win of the season.
Quinton Alexander's two-run single highlighted a four-run second inning for Great Falls. Travis Brunson added an RBI triple in the seventh. The Voyagers scored two other runs on wild pitches.
Jordan Hovey hit a solo home run for Billings in the fourth inning, and had an RBI double in the eighth. Hovey had three of the Mustangs' six hits. Great Falls had 13 hits.
Mustangs starter Gaylon Viney (1-1) struck out five and walked one in five innings, but gave up 11 hits and five earned runs and took the loss.
Great Falls and Billings will play the second game of their series Thursday at 7 p.m. at Centene Stadium.
