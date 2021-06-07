BILLINGS — Troy Dixon homered twice and the Great Falls Voyagers avoided a sweep Monday night by beating the Billings Mustangs 10-5 to close out a three-game Pioneer League series at Dehler Park.

Dixon, who highlighted the third inning with a two-run home run and also socked a solo shot in the sixth, drove in three runs.

A five-run third put Great Falls (4-11) up 7-1.

Cris Ruiz and Jason Matthews also had two hits apiece for the Voyagers.

Billings (6-7) had 11 hits, with Jordan Hovey and Jerry Chavarria collecting three apiece.

Hovey, who had a solo home run in the first inning and doubled twice, batted in two runs.

Daniel Cipriano had a two-run single in the fifth.

After an off day on Tuesday, the Mustangs will entertain the Missoula Paddleheads Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.

