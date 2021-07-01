BILLINGS — Led by leadoff batter Dom Abbadessa’s five RBIs, the top four in the Great Falls Voyagers’ lineup drove in 14 runs in a 16-8 Pioneer League win over the Billings Mustangs Thursday night in front of 2,552 fans at Dehler Park.

Abbadessa, Jordan Garr (three RBIs), Jason Matthews (4) and Kyle Crowl (2) combined for go 7 for 17 at the plate with eight runs scored as the Voyagers (15-20) beat the Mustangs (12-23) for the second straight night.

Abbadessa, who raised his batting average to .415, was 4 for 6 and one of three Voyagers to hit home runs. Matthews and Michael Deeb also went deep.

Jalen Garcia had a three-hit night for the Mustangs and moved his consecutive games hit streak to 11. Tristen Carranza hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first for a 3-2 lead, but it didn’t last long when Great Falls answered with six runs in the top of the second.

Chris Salvey, who homered, and Marcus Skundrich had two RBIs each for the Mustangs.

The teams meet again Friday night at 6:35 at Dehler Park before the Mustangs hit the road to Idaho Falls and the Voyagers head home to begin a series with Missoula.

