BILLINGS — Great Falls scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth and held on to beat Billings with the Mustangs threatening in the bottom half of the final inning Wednesday night at Dehler Park. The final score was 4-3 in a game that lasted 3 hours, 46 minutes.
Jason Mathews scored on an error by Billings catcher Marcus Skundrich to give the Voyagers the lead and ultimately the winning run. The Mustangs had tied the game 3-3 in the seventh as Skundrich doubled in Brandon Pugh and later scored on a throwing error by Great Falls catcher Nick Emanuel.
Skundrich represented the tying run for Billings with one out in the ninth, but he was stranded on second base as Jalen Garcia struck out and Zane Zurbrugg flew out to center.
Billings, in last place in the Northern division, dropped to 12-22 while third-place Great Falls moved its record to 14-20.
The Mustangs and Voyagers will play the second game of their three-game series Thursday at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Photos: Billings Mustangs host Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park
