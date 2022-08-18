GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh — all with two outs — and rallied to beat the Billings Mustangs 10-7 Thursday night in the Pioneer League.

The Voyagers’ comeback, which included a two-run eighth inning, ended a five-game losing streak. At the same time the Voyagers put an end to the Mustangs’ five-game winning streak.

Riley Jepson, Christopher Monroe, William Olson and Christopher de Guzman had RBIs and Myles McKisic drove in two runs in the seventh inning as the Voyagers erased a 7-2 deficit.

Jepson and Collin Runge both had three hits and scored two runs for the Voyagers (14-13 second half, 41-33 overall). Jepson and McKisic finished with two RBIs each. Brad Demco (4-1) earned the win with 1⅓ scoreless innings of relief and Montana Quigley picked up his 12th save with a scoreless ninth.

Jordan Hovey hit a three-run home run in the first inning — the second game in a row that the Mustangs (14-13, 39-34) benefited from such a shot — and Elijah Gill threw six strong innings to give the Mustangs their five-run lead.

Andrew Fernandez drove in two runs for the Mustangs, but Jordan Barth saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 night at the plate.

