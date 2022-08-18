GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh — all with two outs — and rallied to beat the Billings Mustangs 10-7 Thursday night in the Pioneer League.
The Voyagers’ comeback, which included a two-run eighth inning, ended a five-game losing streak. At the same time the Voyagers put an end to the Mustangs’ five-game winning streak.
Riley Jepson, Christopher Monroe, William Olson and Christopher de Guzman had RBIs and Myles McKisic drove in two runs in the seventh inning as the Voyagers erased a 7-2 deficit.
Jepson and Collin Runge both had three hits and scored two runs for the Voyagers (14-13 second half, 41-33 overall). Jepson and McKisic finished with two RBIs each. Brad Demco (4-1) earned the win with 1⅓ scoreless innings of relief and Montana Quigley picked up his 12th save with a scoreless ninth.
Jordan Hovey hit a three-run home run in the first inning — the second game in a row that the Mustangs (14-13, 39-34) benefited from such a shot — and Elijah Gill threw six strong innings to give the Mustangs their five-run lead.
Andrew Fernandez drove in two runs for the Mustangs, but Jordan Barth saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 night at the plate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.