GREAT FALLS — Sam Abbott’s two-out single in the bottom of the ninth scored Luis Curbelo with the winning run as the Great Falls Voyagers rallied for two runs to beat the Billings Mustangs 8-7 Saturday night in front of 1,379 at Centene Stadium.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Mustangs (21-11, 36-34), who maintained their three-game lead over the Missoula Osprey for the second-half North Division title. Missoula lost to Idaho Falls on Saturday 13-2.

With the Mustangs leading 7-6, Francis Peguero (1-3) started the bottom of the ninth by hitting Cabrera Weaver with a pitch. Kelvin Maldonado sacrificed Weaver to second and Curbelo followed with an infield single. After Luis Mieses popped out, Lency Delgado singled to right to tie the score at 7-7. Abbott then hit his game-winning single.

Curbelo had four hits and scored four times for the Voyagers (16-15, 31-37). Delgado had two hits and three RBIs, and Abbott and Ivan Gonzalez had two RBIs each.

Sammy Peralta (2-1) threw a scoreless ninth for the win, and he combined with Karan Patel for three shutout innings of relief after the Mustangs had taken their one-run lead.

Quincy McAfee and Victor Ruiz had three-hit games for the Mustangs, who had 16 hits and left 10 runners on base. Reniel Ozuna was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

Billings and Great Falls play again Sunday at 4 p.m.

Six games remain in the regular season and the Mustangs and Missoula close the second half with four games at Dehler Park starting Wednesday.

