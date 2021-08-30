GREAT FALLS — First baseman Michael Deeb homered twice and drove in three runs Monday night to help highlight the Great Falls Voyagers' 12-4 triumph over the Billings Mustangs in Pioneer League baseball at Centene Stadium.
The Voyagers, who finished with 16 hits, also received home runs from Jackson Raper and Ben Norman. Norman batted 4 for 5 with three RBIs.
The Mustangs (21-18, 39-48) remained one game behind first-place Missoula in the second-half Northern Division standings. Great Falls (19-20, 38-49) is in last place.
Jalen Garcia went 3 for 5 for the Mustangs, with his 12th triple and two RBIs. Garcia is hitting .347 with 67 RBIs.
Aaron Bond provided a double and triple for Billings. Teammate Anthony Amicangelo supplied a double, his 19th for the season.
Andy Arwood doubled twice for the Voyagers.
Five Mustang pitchers allowed 12 earned runs. They walked four and struck out four.
Billings will be home Wednesday night to begin a six-game series against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Game time is 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.
